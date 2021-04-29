Partly Cloudy icon
When to irrigate after heavy rain

Check this index and wait several days

Mark Collins
, Meteorologist

The Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) is used to track the moisture content of the upper soil and duff layers.

A viewer asked how many days I should wait to run my sprinkler so as to not oversaturate my St Augustine grass after a heavy rain.

The answer depends on the amount of rain and the time of year.

A good soaking is recommended twice a week in the summer for our area to maintain healthy deep roots. In heavier soils, as are often found in north Florida, less water may be adequate and you might only apply 1/2 to 3/4 inch.

Wait a few days to let the soil drain before irrigating to prevent excessive weed growth and fungus problems.

Another approach is to look at the Keetch Byram Index (KBDI),  which is useful for knowing how much moisture is in the top 8 inches of soil.

The KBDI was developed at Florida State in 1968 for forest control management and fire danger assessment.

Although it was designed around Florida’s climate it is in use for other parts of the country.

