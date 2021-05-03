Temperatures soaring near 90 through midweek

Happy Monday! We definitely started off the week on the warm side with afternoon highs in the upper 80s near 90 for most of us.

Overnight we can expect a few clouds to roll in with lows in the upper 60s low 70s and light winds.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the low 90s, mostly sunny skies, and winds southwest 5-10 mph. With dewpoints in the upper 60s low 70s it will feel like the mid 90s outside. Sunscreen and water is a must!

Wednesday a few clouds roll in with a chance for some afternoon showers. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s low 90s.

Rain chances will linger into Thursday morning with our highs dropping back into the mid 80s.

Sunshine returns Friday and lasts through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.