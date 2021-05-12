From warm and wet to a nor’easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday afternoon was a busy one in Northern Clay and St. Johns counties, where Middleburg to Fruit Cove who saw more than an inch of rain. There was a report of a house fire due to lightning just north of Fruit Cove.

By midnight, another round of showers were fading along I-75. Some of these downpours will reach Jacksonville around 3 a.m. as a few passing showers/sprinkles.

But wait!

There is more to come!

Keep the umbrella nearby, as hazy sunshine Wednesday will be enough to crank up the heat along with the humidity. Thereafter, say around 2pm, showers and storms will be developing. The bigger storms will be in Georgia, then they slide into Florida. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Cold front slides through Wednesday night and then a nor’easter develops on Thursday.

That means Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, cool to chilly and there will be scattered showers and drizzle,

A big change in just one day!

