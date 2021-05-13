Cool and breezy, Showers will end as the sun, slowly returns

Cloudy, cool and breezy today with showers decreasing this afternoon

Windy across the viewing area, especially the beaches with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Showers possible through 2pm as clouds slowly decrease. Well below seasonal averages today. Clouds and showers will decrease first across SE GA and then across NE FL this afternoon.

Windy conditions continue tomorrow with sustained speeds remaining in the 15 - 20 mph range with frequent gusts of 25-35 mph. Showers possible along our beaches with the northeast wind, from St. Augustine southward. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies inland.

Today: Cloudy and cooler with showers possible, 30-40 percent. Showers possible across northeast Florida through 2pm. Afternoon highs mainly in the 60s. Wind NE 15-20 mph, with stronger gusts. Clearing overnight.

Friday: Cool and breezy start with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy to sunny skies with below normal afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 15-20, with stronger gusts. Clear, cool and light wind overnight.

Looking ahead: Breezy conditions continue Saturday. Wind will slowly decrease through the day with mild afternoon highs, just shy of our seasonal averages.

Pollen: 0.6 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 56

8am 59

10am 61

11am 63

12pm 64

3pm 65

4pm 66

5pm 64

8pm 63

10pm 62

Sunrise: 6:34 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm