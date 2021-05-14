Are you ready for some sunshine?

Temperatures will be below normal today, tonight. Mostly sunny with some cloud cover at times possible along our coastal counties. With the proximity of the weak front offshore, clouds will be possible for time to time over eastern counties this afternoon, an isolated showers could also be possible. The high will north tonight, decreasing cloud cover.

This weekend, breezy conditions continue with sunny skies. Highs remain below normal Saturday, near seasonal Sunday. Wind will begin to subside Sunday as the wind shifts to the east. Mostly dry and sunny, aside from the beaches where partly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles/quick showers may be possible.

Friday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 60s. Sunny skies with below normal afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 15-20, with stronger gusts. Clear and cool with lighter wind overnight.

Ad

Saturday: A cool start to the day with morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Windy conditions continue, NE 15 - 20 with stronger gusts along our beaches. Clear skies and a little warmer overnight.

Looking ahead: Sunny cool and breezy with below normal temperatures. Near seasonal temperatures return Sunday, start of the week.

Pollen: 5.1 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 54

8am 57

10am 69

11am 71

12pm 73

3pm 76

4pm 77

5pm 75

8pm 70

10pm 67

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm