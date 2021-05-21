Tropics continue to heat up and by next week our temperatures will too!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another beautiful sunrise, our SIXTH in a row! Friday morning will again start with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Starting off in the 60s our temperatures will quickly warm, and then, quickly cap off right near 80°

Breezy conditions will continue, with easterly winds strong enough for Small Craft Advisories continue in the Coastal waters. This will keep the sloppy surf pumping. Surf will be up to 4′, down a bit from earlier this week.

Importantly, Rip Current Risk will remain very high and the UV Index will be extreme causing burning in just 10-15 minutes.

Keep the kids covered in sunscreen, close to life guard areas and in the shallow surf.

These awesome conditions will continue right though the weekend.

By Sunday afternoon, you may start feeling the shift to what becomes the big weather story next week.

The first real push of summer heat.