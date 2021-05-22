Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic

The Weather Authority is monitoring now Subtropical Storm Ana a couple hundred miles east-northeast off the coast of Bermuda.

The subtropical area of low pressure has become better organized this morning and shows subtropical storm characteristics.

Subtropical Storm Ana has max winds of 45 mph and is moving slowly west southwest at 3 mph.

The good news? Ana is not forecast to move towards the US mainland. The storms path creeps close to Bermuda, as a result there is a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Bermuda.

5:00 AM NHC Discussion:

“Satellite images indicate that the low pressure system that is located a couple of hundred miles northeast of Bermuda has become better organized overnight. The low now has a well-defined center of circulation, some central deep convection, and thunderstorms that are organized in curved bands to the north and northeast of the center.

The system is considered a subtropical cyclone rather than a tropical cyclone since it is still entangled with an upper-level low as evident in water vapor satellite images, but it does have some tropical characteristics as well. The initial intensity is estimated to be 40 kt, which makes the system Subtropical Storm Ana. Ana is moving slowly to the west-southwest with the initial motion estimated to be 240/3 kt. An even slower motion is expected later this morning, and Ana is forecast to meander through tonight while it remains embedded within the upper-level low in weak steering currents.

However, a mid- to upper-level trough moving off of Atlantic Canada should cause Ana to turn northeastward thereafter and accelerate in that direction on Sunday and Monday. The NHC track forecast lies close to the HCCA and TVCA consensus models. Ana will likely change little in strength in the short term, but a combination of increasing shear, dry air, and decreasing SSTs should cause the storm to gradually weaken tonight and Sunday.

Nearly all of the models show Ana opening up into a trough of low pressure in about 48 to 60 hours, and so does the NHC forecast. The remnant trough will likely be absorbed by a front shortly thereafter. The Bermuda Weather Service has a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for the island of Bermuda.”