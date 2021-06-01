Plan ahead and customize your hurricane supplies

Think ahead and save money buying hurricane prepardness items that may sell out quickly.

Buying early can save you money on hurricane supplies and it gives you time to add more items after evaluating your supplies for items that may be missing.

Some of the supplies don’t even take up much space and can be easily stored in a tight spot around the house.

The easiest way to get your storm kit built is to head to an Ace Hardware store and talk directly to an employee about what you have and what you still need.

Building your kit sooner rather than later will give you peace of mind and help you beat the rush for fast-selling items when a storm threatens. As a bonus, Florida is offering tax savings for certain hurricane-related preparedness items from Friday, May 28 through Sunday, June 6.

Buying early can help you stock up on important items included on the tax-free list including:

“Reusable” ice such as freezable ice or cooler packs (up to $20)

“Any portable self-powered light source” such as candles, flashlights and lanterns (up to $40)

Fuel containers for gas, diesel, LP gas, kerosene, etc. (up to $50)

Batteries — AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, no auto or boat batteries (up to $50)

Battery-powered, solar or hand-crank two-way and weather-band radios (up to $50)

Coolers (up to $60, non-powered)

Portable power banks for rechargeable electronics (up to $60)

Tarps, plastic sheeting, drop cloths, bungee cords, ratchet straps, tie-down kits or ground anchor systems (up to $100)

Portable generators (up to $1,000)

Ace Hardware employees can also help you with suggestions and make it easy to check items off the News4JAX supply list which are stock at every ACE store.