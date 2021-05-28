Florida’s tax-free holiday kicks off Friday

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane season starts next week and Friday through June 6th, Floridians can prepare for the season without paying sales taxes on certain purchases.

The sales tax holiday is expected to save shoppers about $10.5 million in state and local sales taxes.

News4Jax has partnered with neighborhood ACE Hardware locations to get you and your family ready.

You can build a kit that fits during Hurricane preparedness month.

Here are the top must-haves for hurricane season:

Water: 1 gallon per person per day for 2 weeks

Food Storage: At least enough for 3 to 7 days

Waterproof Containers: For storing important documents

Light and Communication: Make sure to have a battery-operated radio flashlight , clock, or wind-up clock

In previous years, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Matthew showed how top-selling items like rope, gas cans, tub stoppers, charcoal and extension cords were in demand, even though most of the time these items don’t always come to mind.

During the month of June, you can save 20% on those items on our list at your local ACE plus more savings with the tax free holiday.