The Gulf Coast seabreeze moves our way, Hot with showers, storms

The Gulf coast seabreeze will get a head start traveling east, with best coverage of showers in storms, mainly scattered, from over inland northeast FL and into southeast GA along and east of Highway 301, I-95 and the beaches. The east coast sea breeze is expected to be a good mechanism for storm development this afternoon.

The heavy rain threat is not as strong as yesterday due to the storm motion being a little faster, but isolated severe storms remain possible.

The southwest to west flow will convey heat from inland areas to our sandy shores. Heat index of about 100.

Tonight, isolated to possibly scattered convection will be focused over the ern zones this evening before dissipating by midnight.

Thursday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy and hot. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Showers and storms possible during the afternoon, evening, 20-30 percent. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Friday: The heat continues with isolated showers and storms, 20 - 30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with light patchy fog possible. Afternoon highs will climb to the 90s with Feels Like temperatures in the low 100s. Wind WSW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Increasing chance of showers and storms late day Saturday, continuing Sunday.

Pollen: 3.4 Hickory, Oak

7 am 71

8 am 74

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 92

4 pm 93

8 pm 85

10 pm 83

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm