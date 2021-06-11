Near record highs, Hot, humid and hazy with showers, storms

Hot and breezy today with late day storms. If Mother Nature missed watering your yard this week, she is bringing widespread chances this weekend.

The Gulf coast sea breeze will get a head start again this afternoon. The early start will pin the sea breeze closer to I-95 and the beaches late today. Locally heavy rainfall possible with these isolated storms. The west-southwest flow will convey heat from inland areas to our sandy shores. Heat index around 100 degrees.

Friday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy and hot. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to 90s along our sandy shores. Showers and storms possible during the afternoon, evening, 20-30 percent. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Not as hot as showers and storms increase in coverage, 50-70 percent. Morning lows in the 70s with light patchy fog possible. Afternoon highs will climb to the 80s to low 90s under cloudy skies. Showers with storms will continue overnight. Wind WSW 5-10 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: Widespread rain and storm chances this weekend. The unsettled pattern continues through much of next week.

Pollen: 4.0 Oak, Grass

7 am 72

8 am 75

9 am 80

10 am 85

11 am 88

12 pm 90

3 pm 94

4 pm 95

8 pm 87

10 pm 85

11 pm 84

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm