Looking, feeling and sounding like summer

Locally heavy rainfall possible with slow moving to near stationary showers and storms. The heat returns with heat indices climbing to the triple digits.

Another front will move into our area this afternoon. With a southwest flow, the east coast sea breeze will be pinned east of highway 301, I-95 and the beaches. Best chance for showers, storms across northeast Florida as west coast sea breeze moves inland. Thunderstorms and downpours could stretch up the east coast of southeast Georgia as well. The activity will dissipate after midnight.Still hot with less rain coverage Wednesday. A front will sink south as drier air moves into SE GA. This will aid in limiting the chance for showers and storms across the area.

Tuesday: Patchy to dense morning fog with humid conditions. Partly cloudy start with wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper low to mid 90s. Rain chances will develop along and near a cold front with most coverage across northeast Florida, 40-60 percent. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and afternoon storms, mainly across northeast Florida, 30-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Showers with storms will develop during the afternoon, ewarly evening. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Drier air and near seasonal temperatures Thursday, Friday

Pollen: 2.6 Oak, Grass

7 am 71

8 am 74

9 am 80

10 am 85

11 am 88

12 pm 90

3 pm 94

4 pm 95

8 pm 81

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm