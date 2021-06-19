Cloudy and humid with showers for Father’s Day weekend

Happy Saturday!

We’re in for another warm day in the upper 80s low 90s with feel-like temperatures in the high 90s. We’ll start the day off dry before storms crank up (60%) after lunch.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 80s and feel like temperatures in the 90s. With a tropical air mass just off to our northwest we’ll feel the humidity that’s for sure.

Sunday afternoon we will see a 60% chance for showers after lunch through dinner.

If you have plans outside Saturday or Sunday for Father’s Day you won’t need to cancel, but do have a rain plan in place for safe measure.

Scattered showers and highs in the upper 80s low 90s will follow us into the workweek.

Below shows how wet we have been and if you are heading to the beach, be alert to “thunder roaring”.

Yep!