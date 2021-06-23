Gully washers, toad stranglers are back, these will be followed by a frog chorus

Drier air this morning will delay the onset of convection along the Gulf coast then increasing in coverage in the mid to late afternoon.

A frontal boundary will drift across southeast Georgia today and stall just north of the FL/GA border through tonight. Lower rain chances for southeast Georgia due to the drier air that will remain there. The Gulf coast sea breeze will dominate. Lower rain chances for southeast Georgia due to the drier air that will remain there.

Storm motion will be around 10-15 mph to the southeast. With more heating today expect storms that develop in the mid to late afternoon hours to be strong with isolated severe possible. Small hail possible with these storms.

Heavy rainfall along and south of the frontal boundary in areas that have received several inches of rain the past few days will be more susceptible to ponding and street flooding today.

A transition to an onshore flow will start today as high pressure builds. Showers and storms will wind down around midnight, and a few coastal showers are possible near daybreak tomorrow with the east-northeast surge.

Wednesday: Patchy fog and showers possible early with wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon showers with areas of rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, evening, 70-80 percent. Locally heavy rain at times could lead to flooding. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with showers possible early along with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Rain chances will develop north and south of the FL/GA line, 50-70 percent. Wind ENE 5-10mph.

Looking ahead: Thunderstorms will continue through the week.

Pollen: 0.5 Grass

7 am 71

8 am 74

9 am 78

10 am 82

11 am 84

12 pm 86

3 pm 87

4 pm 88

8 pm 79

10 pm 77

11 pm 76

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm