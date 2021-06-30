Two tropical waves but only one deserves attention

Invest 97 is behind the first tropical wave invest 95 which is enduring some unfavorable conditions.

Two tropical waves are cruising through the Atlantic. They are being monitored because they can be the first stages in the growth cycle for tropical cyclones. Of the dozens that cross the ocean every summer, most never organize.

The first tropical wave is called 95L and it is not expected to develop. The odds of strengthening have decreased Tuesday night to 20% or less in the next 5 days. Upper shear and dry air aloft is keeping it from growing and it likely won’t amount to anything.

Behind it is a wave farther out called Invest 97. The NHC gives it a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system by Friday, and 60% by the weekend. Several models bring it to tropical storm strength by the end of the week at which it would be named Tropical Storm Elsa.

Below are the spaghetti models showing it south of Puerto Rico Saturday.

Next Tuesday models put 97 entering the Gulf, probably as a weak TS.

Some of the moisture from the top of the tropical wave will be over the Bahamas Tuesday and south Florida.

It is too early to predict any specific location around Cuba or the Gulf.