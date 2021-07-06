Tracking Elsa’s west coast approach, flloding rain and damaging wind

Through the day the wind will become southeast and increasing in speed as Tropical Storm Elsa moves into the southeast Gulf of Mexico.

We will see a steady increase of showers and embedded thunderstorms through the day. Training of rain just north of the FL/GA line will set the stage for heavy to excessive rainfall. With already wet soil there is potential for local or areal flooding.

Tonight through Wednesday night: NHC forecast track has Elsa approaching from the southwest of the area late tonight and pushing ashore of the FL Big bend area Wednesday morning. Main tropical related hazards will be heavy rainfall and subsequent

possible flooding, gusty wind near tropical storm force and isolated tornadoes.

Tropical storm force gusts will be able to cause tree damage/debris that could potentially impact power lines and cause outages. Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches and locally higher seem likely near the track of Elsa. There will also be tornado threat Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with afternoon showers and storms, some locally heavy, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Tropical storm conditions overnight.

Wednesday: Elsa makes land fall along the Florida Big Bend. Strong wind with driving rain, local flooding and tornadic threat. Rain will start early and continue in bands as Elsa tracks through the area. Highs in the 80s. Wind S 20-30, gust to tropical storm strength.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms will continue through the end of the week.

7 am 70

8 am 74

9 am 78

10 am 81

11 am 84

12 pm 85

3 pm 86

5 pm 85

8 pm 81

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm