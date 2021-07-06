Tuesday be final prep day before Elsa impacts the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday evening downpours continue to push off the coast. Nassau and Camden counties seeing the bulk of the tropical downpours the past few hours. Plus, light to moderate rains extend all throughout Southeast Georgia. These too will roll of the coast before midnight.

Umbrella days continue on Tuesday, even if we actually see more sunshine and temperatures approach 90° There will still be “anytime” showers and thundershowers possible.

Later in the evening, southern counties will see the first of the downpours from Elsa. After that initial push of downpours, there could be an extended break in the action.

It does appear that we will won’t see significant impacts from Elsa across North Florida until after sunrise on Wednesday. For Georgia, it will be closer to 9 a.m. before we see extended rains and downpours occur.

Wednesday will be a Weather Authority Alert Day.

Heaviest of winds/rains and impact “should be*” along I-75. This is dependent on the strength of Elsa as she comes ashore along the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

*Should be suggests that as most tropical storms are unorganized there could be serious rains well away from the center of the Elsa.

Don’t focus on the exact track.

If you live in Jacksonville, Wednesday will be a hunker down day as rounds of downpours with strong gusty winds will take place off-on throughout the entire day.

We will see some sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information please go to news4jax.com/hurricane to see a breakdown of “what to expect”.