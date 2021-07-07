So you thought Elsa’s impact on Jacksonville was over?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After coming ashore in Florida’s Big Bend about 11 a.m., Elsa remained on a more northerly track west of Interstate 75. Landfall was only about 50 miles west of the official Hurricane Center forecast.

The impact on our weather was to keep the heaviest of the long-lasting “core” rains about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. Basically, one county over. Baker County (Macclenny) saw more than 2″ of rain through 3 p.m. Whereas, Duval County had only about ½″ of rain.

But, Elsa is still pumping up big rains. Heavy rains will be rolling through the Jacksonville area -- especially from 4 p.m. throughout the evening commute. Rainfall amounts will be another 1″ all around Jacksonville.

A Tornado Watch is still in effect in all counties around Jacksonville (the exception is Putnam County).

The threat is real for gusty winds and possible tornadoes, and sloppy roads through 7 p.m. this evening. After 7 p.m. we should see more significant drying, but not dry conditions as a few downpours are still possible overnight tonight.

Ad

Watch the video Danielle Uliano and I posted on Facebook explaining more.