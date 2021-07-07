Damage reports roll in after tornado touches down in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service is investigating reports of damage, debris and trees down after a tornadic cell passed over Jacksonville on Wednesday evening.

According to the NWS, its radar showed the tornado moving north at 30 mph. It wasn’t immediately clear where the radar first detected the tornadic activity, but the NWS first tweeted about it at about 5:05 p.m. when the storm was moving toward Arlington.

This photo was taken along Argentine Drive:

Photo from Argentine Drive.

