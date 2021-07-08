Scattered showers ands storms continue, so does the possible flooding

Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move away with decreasing wind and rain this morning. The break in the action will not last long, scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon.

Tonight through Saturday: A moist southwesterly flow will continue across the area. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon. Driest day will be Saturday, Sunday will see widespread showers, storms

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with afternoon showers and storms, some locally heavy, 60-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind SW 5-15 mph. Patchy fog and warm overnight.

Friday: A warm start with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers, storms will develop during the afternoon, some locally heavy. Flooding concerns continue as the ground is soaked.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will develop during the afternoon, early evening through the weekend.

7 am 75

8 am 76

9 am 78

10 am 83

11 am 85

12 pm 86

3 pm 88

5 pm 86

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm