A later start to afternoon storms will allow temperatures to soar

Hot, drier weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Today

A later start to our isolated storms with widely scattered showers developing across the area as the Gulf coast sea breeze progresses eastward.  The Atlantic sea breeze will be delayed until mid-day, remaining pinned near and along I-95 and the beaches through the late afternoon.  Locally heavy rainfall will be possible.  Heat index values of 100-105 degrees are expected this afternoon across much of our area.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected Friday followed by a drier weekend.

Today:  Cloudy with showers, storms this afternoon, 40-60 percent.  Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees.  Rain chances will increase after 2pm.  Wind SW 10-15 mph.  Rain chances continue after sunset with patchy fog forming inland.

Friday:  Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Wind NW/NE 5-15 mph.  Rain and storm chances increase mainly after noon, 60-80 percent.  Feels like temperatures 102-106 degrees.  Becoming partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead:  Partly cloudy with limited showers, storms this weekend

7 am 75

8 am 78

9 am 81

10 am 86

11 am 88

12 pm 89

3 pm 93

5 pm 90

8 pm 85

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunrise:  6:39 am

Sunset:  8:27 pm

