Hotter and drier, but not stormless

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Next full moon is on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Make some indoor plans. Here’s a thought, the Jacksonville Sharks are playing at the Arena Saturday evening.. Let’s call that a silver lining to all of the afternoon and evening storms.

We will see these cooler days end for a day or two as sunnier skies will allow for hotter temperatures. Both Thursday and Friday will have afternoon highs well into the 90s. Feel-like temperatures will be around 100° each afternoon.

Whew!

Storms will still run around town both days, and some will be intense, with lots of lightning and heavy downpours.

By Saturday, we will see more clouds, cooler temperatures along with early and often storms throughout the entire day into the evening.  It will not be a washout day.

Yet...

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will become “watching the tropics days” as there is a 20% chance of a tropical cyclone developing just off our coast.

We will see...

Most other models are just hot and dry
Heat then stormy

