Heat advisory today with conditions lasting this weekend

A heat advisory today with conditions lasting through the weekend

A warm morning will lead to a hot afternoon with heat indices approaching 110F degrees this afternoon across southeast Georgia and for areas along and north of the I-10 corridor across northeast Florida. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will develop to our south in a line from Gainesville to St. Augustine.

This weekend the hot and humid pattern will bring the peak heat index values from the I-10 corridor northward across SE GA into the 110-114F range, with 106-110F peak HI values expected across the rest of NE FL south of I-10. This will likely require a Heat Advisory area-wide, and a possible Excessive Heat Watch/Warning for parts of SE GA. Models continue to show scattered showers with storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Sunday will bring scattered showers, storms with the possibility of another heat advisory.

Today: Hot and humid. Heat Advisory north of I-10 through 7pm. Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms this afternoon, 20-30 percent. Highs in the 90s widespread. Feels like temperatures 107-110 degrees north of I-10, 104-107 for the rest of northeast Florida. Rain chances will increase after 2pm. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 90s. Feels like temperatures 110 - 114 degrees for southeast Georgia, 106-110 degrees for the rest of northeast Florida. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, storms, 20-30 percent.

Looking ahead: Rain returns Sunday with an unsettled pattern developing next week.

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 80

10 am 86

11 am 88

12 pm 92

3 pm 96

5 pm 95

8 pm 89

10 pm 85

11 pm 84

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 8:22 pm