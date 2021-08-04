Evening downpours continue before slowly drying out

Happy Wednesday! Scattered showers continue to track east across northeast Florida mainly along I-10 and south. These storms are producing heavy rains resulting in localized flooding. Our rain chances will fade after sunset.

Big picture, with a front to our north and southwesterly flow in place we’ll stay well stocked in water and the threat for heavy rainfall continues. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the best chances during the afternoon heating hours.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s with mostly dry conditions.

Thursday will start off damp with patchy fog and areas of rain scattered showers. Another round of thunderstorms are likely during the day with daytime highs in the 80s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday night is expected to be slightly drier as the front moves away from the area with only isolated to widely scattered precipitation possible.

Cloudy skies will keep highs below normal, morning lows near seasonal.

Ad

Looking ahead: Friday through the weekend, another front will move towards the eastern US Friday and Saturday then move off the US East Coast on Sunday. The front will slip into the southeast with enhanced storm chances Friday and Saturday, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected both days. The front will gradually dissipate Sunday as high pressure builds to the east over the Atlantic resulting in a more typical summer precipitation pattern Sunday.