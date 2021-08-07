Tired of the rain? We’ll see small improvements to our weekend forecast

Happy Saturday! We’re kick starting our day on the mild side with calm winds.

Over our weekend we’ll see some slight improvements to our forecast with lower daily rain chances.

Saturday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 40% rain chance. Showers will pick up late morning into early afternoon for those along I-75 and into SE GA. These will be light to moderate showers with a few rumbles of thunder.

We’ll see a quick pulse of storms for those along I-95 across NE FL later this afternoon into the evening. These storms will be capable of producing quick downpours and gusty winds.

Sunday will be even better with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 90s, and a chance for showers and storms to develop along the sea breeze by mid afternoon. Theses storms will move inland throughout the afternoon/evening.

Heading into the workweek this pattern of mostly sunny skies (woohoo!) and afternoon showers will continue with highs in the low 90s.

