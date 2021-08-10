Back to school (for some) as summer heat, humidity and pm storms roll on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Where our eyes will be focused on increased road traffic as schools are back in session for a number of local counties, the Weather Authority team will be focusing on the developing tropical system entering into the Caribbean Sea. See the articles in the Weather News and Hurricane section of News4jax.com

Meanwhile, closer to home, drier days continue. Yes, a few afternoon and evening thundershowers will develop each day along the sea breeze (generally up and down I-95). These will be the “pulse” variety that will create briefly intense downpours for a few backyards. But, just a few backyards.

Sunrise is around 6:50 a.m. and skies will be generally sunny, if not blue. Another indication of a drier atmosphere.

Sunrise temperatures will be around 75°. Not too bad? Actually, it will be super sticky (humid) as feel-like temperatures will start off in the low 80s. Then it is off the races as temperatures quickly ramp up to our afternoon high. Normal afternoon high is around 2-3 p.m. The expected high will be in the low 90s, with a feel-like high near 100°.

Whew!

This pattern applies for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, we may again see storms build up as we await the outcome of the tropical depression.