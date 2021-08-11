Hot and humid Hump Day, Richard is tracking Fred

Patchy fog possible this morning. Becoming partly cloudy as high pressure to our north continues the onshore flow from the Atlantic with the sea breeze moving well inland through the day.

Heat and the sea breeze will bring the chance for showers and storms mainly inland. The chance will focus over eastern counties early in the afternoons, then further inland later in the day.

Getting ready for Tropical Storm Fred. Late Saturday through Monday’s forecast will be driven by the strength and track of Tropical Storm Fred. On its current NHC track the main impact for local forecast area will be added rainfall potential. Showers and storms are likely with the potential for heavy rainfall. With the ground saturated in many areas, and some rivers already in flood, additional flooding anticipated.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms, 20-30 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like upper 90s to 105. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers will fade after sunset.

Thursday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels Like temperatures will average in the upper 90s to low 105. Scattered showers with storms will develop near I-95 then after 3 pm near and along highway 301. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropical wind and rain possible this weekend

7 am 74

8 am 77

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 87

3 pm 90

5 pm 88

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm