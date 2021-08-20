Watching Grace, Henri and something new trying to develop

Grace will be moving over the warm waters over the Bay of Campeche today. That, along with light to moderate wind shear, conditions are expected to allow for intensification through landfall in mainland Mexico tonight. The updated intensity forecast brings Grace to a hurricane and the storm could be slightly stronger when it makes landfall overnight.

Henri is forecast to be near the northeast coast of the U.S. on Sunday and Monday. Risks of storm surge, wind, and rain impacts for portions of southern New England and eastern Long Island are increasing. Hurricane and storm surge watches are now in effect for portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts. Additional watches or warnings may be required later today.

And then there is something we are watching south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

From the NHC, “A tropical wave located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This wave is expected to interact with another wave emerging off the African coast over the next day or two. Afterwards, environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development by the beginning of next week as this system moves gradually to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours - 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days is a low 20 percent.”