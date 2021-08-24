JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isolated radar reports of possible severe storms earlier in Clay and Alachua counties, these have faded with the next area to watch will be along the Clay/Putnam county line, this threat will be there until 4:30 p.m.

For the rest of us? The big threats? Gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning.

Best to stay indoors when thunder roars.

These evening storms will linger and be slow movers, meaning there will be a lot of rain for those who get the storms. Others will hear a lot of thunder but receive just moderate amounts of rainfall.

There will be the threat of a flood advisory or warning with these slow moving storms this evening. A few backyards could see more than 2″.

Most rains will end before 10 p.m.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will see a pattern shift as a tropical wave rolls across the area Thursday and Friday.

The impact will be for drier, but not dry conditions for Jacksonville on Wednesday and then ANYTIME rains returning on Thursday and Friday. These will also produce some isolated flooding as some of the rains will be heavy.

What will be missing?

The lightning, these will be tropical rains (downpours) and will impact coastal areas in the morning Thursday and Friday and then swing inland during the afternoon, where thunder will roll with them.

Evening temperatures will remain in the 70s and then see daytime highs only in the 80s the next few afternoons.

Weekend Outlook: Drier, but not dry, sunnier and warmer as highs reach towards 90°.