Evening tropical showers are expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeasterly winds continue to push small, yet vigorous rain showers/downpours across the entire area. These rains will be very brief and will be possible throughout the evening and overnight hours. Winds will be gusty along the coast, a few peaks of wind up to 20 mph. Temperatures will be tropically warm and humid, in the 80s.

Sunset is at 7:53 p.m. and there will be a few rainbows around town.

High pressure that is currently pushing Ida towards Louisiana will build across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. It will help to reduce these pesky downpours and allow for more consistent sunshine. Sounds nicer. Nope. Heat will build into the afternoon hours.

Starting Sunday through Tuesday we will see afternoon highs 92-94° with feel-like temperatures 103-108° each afternoon. With the drier atmosphere we will see very few thundershowers each afternoon and evening. Sunrise temperatures will also be warmer than normal, starting off around 75°

It’s hard to believe, but as we enter into September our daily temperatures will start to gradually pullback AND typically around the 10th of September we start getting actual dry air, which translates to cooler morning temperatures.