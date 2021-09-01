Brief downpours from Ida means umbrella days are back

These are from the main moisture band still feeding into Ida

Have your umbrella nearby throughout today and tomorrow. The rains will not reach every backyard, yet those who do see the rains will be briefly drenched.

Sunrise is now after 7 a.m. and these showers/thundershowers we will see today are the fringe region of moisture still feeding into Ida, well north of Jacksonville.

Off-on showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures a little cooler than the low 90s we saw on Tuesday. Tuesday’s feel-like high was 102°. More than a little toasty.

Today’s (Wednesday’s) high temperature will be a couple of degrees cooler, around 88° with an afternoon feel-like temperature of 96°.

The moisture from the leftovers of Ida will slide south and leave a region of showers and thundershowers for Thursday from St. Augustine to Palatka to Gainesville, southward into Central Florida.

Fewer clouds and rain chances for Jacksonville, will pop our temperatures into the low 90s as southwesterly winds continue.

Those winds then go 180 on us and start blowing onshore Friday through Sunday.

At first, these will still be dry winds with cooler temperatures. Friday will see highs only in the 80s.

By Saturday those northeasterly winds will again boomerang clouds and showers back onto our coastal counties and with that the threat of showers and thundershowers will expand.

Not a full nor’easter, just a mini-mini-nor’easter. Just enough to bring trouble to area beaches will slightly higher surf and rip current risk and the possibility of showers.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s, definitely cooler.