Ida about to bring Jacksonville a decent weekend, but first, a few more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ida is a long way from Jacksonville, moving through New England at the moment, yet a trail of tropical moisture will swing through the area on Thursday. This means we will have one more umbrella day (Thursday) before some significantly drier weather rolls into town.

Showers and thunderstorms will be around Jacksonville on Thursday, mainly in the mid-afternoon and evening hours. These will not be widespread showers and storms, so not every backyard will get wet.

Then again, being deep tropical air, a few backyards could see more than an inch of rain. This will lead to some backyards getting flooded as so many of our yards are pretty much in a glug, glug state (saturated).

Starting off Thursday morning, just as we have done for months, it will be steamy with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s and feel-like temperatures quickly going from the 70s into the 90s before 11 a.m.

Afternoon highs will just come up shy of 90 as clouds, then showers and storms will begin to fire up after the lunch hour.

The showers and storms should push from the northwest to the southeast, meaning St. Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties will be the last to dry out.

Then something very special will happen.

Our winds will shift to be out of the northeast.

Now, before we get concerned about a wet nor’easter (something that is very common in the first few weeks of September) we instead will see a subtle but important shift to drier conditions. These drier conditions will be most notable in the early morning hours.

Starting on Saturday morning, many inland and Georgia folks will be waking up to sunrise temperatures in the.... are you ready? In the 60s!!!

Whaaaa????

The downside will be?

Coastal communities and southern counties will NOT be so lucky as these same northeasterly winds will keep morning temperatures steamy and there will be an increasing chance of clouds and maybe some coastal downpours as soon as Monday.

We will watch out for those rain chances, but for now let’s enjoy a mini-mini-taste of fall.