Holiday Weekend: Seasonal and sunny with lower humidity

Happy Saturday! Those inland to the west of I-95 are waking up to comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s (a brief taste of fall!) while those along the coast remain in the low 70s.

Saturday will be another warm and seasonal day in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 90s, just a few degrees above normal due to lower dewpoints today - yay!

If you have plans to head to the beach you can expect a moderate rip current risk, surf 3-4 feet and breezy winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be warmer in the upper 80s low 90s, feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s, and a 20% chance for coastal showers. Not bad if you ask me!

Come Labor Day we’ll crank up the heat with highs in the low 90s, feel-like temperatures near triple digits, and a 20% chance for a coastal shower. Make sure you stay hydrated and grab the sunscreen before heading out!