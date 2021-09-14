Work week starts off nice ends wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Overnight our skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland. Slowly getting that brief taste of fall in the early morning hours.

We’ll see some areas of patchy fog early Tuesday morning before the sunshine takes over with highs around 90°. There is a 30% chance for scattered inland afternoon thundershowers.

Wednesday similar to Tuesday, generally nice, until the mid-afternoon hours as just west of Jacksonville, afternoon and evening downpours with rumbles of thunder possible. Highs on Wednesday a little cooler as clouds and a stronger sea breeze will keep afternoon temperatures maxing out in the 80s.

Starting Thursday we’ll switch it up, with umbrella days returning. Not directly from the leftovers of Nicholas just southerly winds will begin to pull in tropical moisture across the Southeast. For Jacksonville, we’ll see a 50% chance for off and on downpours. Thursday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Ad

Umbrella days will continue through Saturday.

Game day at the Bank? Tough one to call, fingers crossed for slightly drier conditions.

Umbrella days start on Thursday