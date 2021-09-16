Heavy rains pound parts of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday afternoon saw the tropical rains return. Up to 4″ of rain fell near the airport prompting a flash flood warning from 6pm until 9:15 pm Thursday evening for parts of Duval County. But it wasn’t just in Duval, as areas of South Georgia and St. Johns County also saw 2-4″ of rain on Thursday.

Thursday night the threat of widespread heavy rainfall does diminish but not the threat of rainfall. There will be a few downpours throughout the overnight. These will be more hit-miss, if you are going out, just be prepared for some blinding downpours.

Why all of these rains? The reasoning is multi-fold as we have tons of deep tropical moisture throughout South Georgia and North Florida. Partly from the remnants of Nicholas and partly from a surge of moisture coming up from the south. Basically, the moisture from these two tropical systems will park over us the next five days. The result? Umbrella days are again upon us.

We should anticipate building showers and thundershowers through Saturday, followed by a slow fade of the rain into Wednesday next week.

These will not be washout days, but rather pesky downpours at inconvenient times (early in the morning, heading to work and school) and then again in the afternoon and evening hours (when we are heading home).

Amounts will be highly varied (not everyone will get the bigger rains), but those areas up and down I-95 will likely see the widespread heavy rains, with some folks receiving another 2-6 inches of rain into mid-week.

Umbrella Days are here through next Wednesday

Just keep your umbrella on stand-by and anticipate these showers and thundershowers.

Daytime highs will remain very consistent as each morning will start off 70-75° and each afternoon with highs (before the rains) around 85-88°. Biggest chances of rain will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Game Day Sunday will have scattered downpours possible during the game.

I would prepare the poncho!

Isolated big amounts!!!

These just through 7pm

Big rain amounts being projected the next 8 days