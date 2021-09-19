Tropical Storm Rose becomes seventeenth named storm of the season

The National Hurricane Center has named the seventeenth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Rose.

Rose is located 370 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. The tropical storm has max winds of 40 mph and is moving north-northwest at 16 mph.

Tropical Storm Rose is no threat to Florida or the U.S.

NHC 5PM UPDATE:

The center of Tropical Storm Rose was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 29.9 West. Rose is moving toward the north-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A motion toward the northwest is forecast to begin by tonight and continue through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected through Monday. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive, and Rose is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. T

Ad

he estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).