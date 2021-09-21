A couple more umbrella days and then... :)

Could still see heavy downpours through Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – And that’s not all!

We will still see some heavy downpours, another 2″ for some backyards. Timing will be primarily during the afternoon and evening hours both Tuesday and Wednesday. During these hours, thundershowers will be moderate to heavy.

Short term, it’s a full moon Monday night and skies will see some moonlight. Rather beautiful.

Then again, whatever early morning sunshine we see, will be once again be followed by developing showers and storms.

Sunrise temperatures will by steamy in the mid 70s, highs will be in the mid 80s.

The good news?!?

This weekend will be beautiful!

Details to follow in the days ahead.