Jazz Fest this weekend, don’t let a shower bring a sour note

A music filled weekend as Jazz Fest returns to downtown Jacksonville. Showers may bring a sour note if you are not prepared.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers possible, 20 percent for coastal counties. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with showers, patchy fog.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, 20 - 30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Showers possible mainly along our coastal counties through the afternoon, evening. Partly cloudy over night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies and drier Sunday then showers and storms develop next week.

7am 65

8am 68

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 87

5pm 84

8pm 79

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:12 pm