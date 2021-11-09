Terrific Tuesday, showers developing Veterans Day

A terrific Tuesday with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clear skies tonight with light patchy fog inland. Partly cloudy and warmer tomorrow with showers developing Veterans Day.
Flooding concerns remain along our local rivers and coastal zones at times of high tide.
Today: Sunny and seasonal with afternoon highs in the lower 70s along our sandy shores, low to mid 70s for inland areas. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies with calm conditions overnight.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s inland, upper 50s to 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide under partly cloudy skies. Wind ENE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with showers possible.
Looking ahead: Becoming cloudy with showers developing early Thursday, lingering through Friday.
7am 42
8am 45
9am 53
10am 62
12pm 70
3pm 74
5pm 70
8pm 61
10pm 59
11pm 58
Sunrise: 6:47 am
Sunset: 5:33 pm