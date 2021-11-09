Terrific Tuesday, showers developing Veterans Day

A terrific Tuesday with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clear skies tonight with light patchy fog inland. Partly cloudy and warmer tomorrow with showers developing Veterans Day.

Flooding concerns remain along our local rivers and coastal zones at times of high tide.

Today: Sunny and seasonal with afternoon highs in the lower 70s along our sandy shores, low to mid 70s for inland areas. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies with calm conditions overnight.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s inland, upper 50s to 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide under partly cloudy skies. Wind ENE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with showers possible.

Looking ahead: Becoming cloudy with showers developing early Thursday, lingering through Friday.

7am 42

8am 45

9am 53

10am 62

12pm 70

3pm 74

5pm 70

8pm 61

10pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm