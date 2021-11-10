Becoming cloudy with showers possible

Partly cloudy and warmer today. Cloudy skies will develop this afternoon, evening with a chance of showers possible tonight, overnight. Thursday, cloudy with a chance of showers as temperatures climb. Cloudy skies with a chance of showers Thursday night, Friday. A series of cold/dry fronts will drive temperatures to below seasonal levels Sunday.

Flooding concerns remain along our local rivers and coastal zones at times of high tide with a Coastal Flood Advisory through 4:00 pm.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph. Becoming cloudy late with a chance of showers after 8pm tonight. Patchy fog possible.

Veterans Day: Cloudy and warmer with showers possible, 40-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area wide under partly cloudy skies. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Cloudy overnight with showers possible.

Looking ahead: Showers possible through Saturday followed by cooler temperatures.

7am 47

8am 50

9am 60

10am 68

12pm 72

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 66

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm