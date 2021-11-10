53º
Weather

Becoming cloudy with showers possible

A chilly end to the weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Partly cloudy and warmer today.  Cloudy skies will develop this afternoon, evening with a chance of showers possible tonight, overnight.  Thursday, cloudy with a chance of showers as temperatures climb.  Cloudy skies with a chance of showers Thursday night, Friday.  A series of cold/dry fronts will drive temperatures to below seasonal levels Sunday.

Flooding concerns remain along our local rivers and coastal zones at times of high tide with a Coastal Flood Advisory through 4:00 pm.

Today:  Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.  Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph.   Becoming cloudy late with a chance of showers after 8pm tonight.  Patchy fog possible.

Veterans Day:  Cloudy and warmer with showers possible, 40-50 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.  Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area wide under partly cloudy skies.  Wind ESE 5-10 mph.  Cloudy overnight with showers possible.

Looking ahead:  Showers possible through Saturday followed by cooler temperatures.

7am 47

8am 50

9am 60

10am 68

12pm 72

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 66

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise:  6:48 am

Sunset:  5:32 pm

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

