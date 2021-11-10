Becoming cloudy with showers possible

Partly cloudy and warmer today. Cloudy skies will develop this afternoon, evening with a chance of showers possible tonight, overnight. Thursday, cloudy with a chance of showers as temperatures climb. Cloudy skies with a chance of showers Thursday night, Friday. A series of cold/dry fronts will drive temperatures to below seasonal levels Sunday.
Flooding concerns remain along our local rivers and coastal zones at times of high tide with a Coastal Flood Advisory through 4:00 pm.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph. Becoming cloudy late with a chance of showers after 8pm tonight. Patchy fog possible.
Veterans Day: Cloudy and warmer with showers possible, 40-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area wide under partly cloudy skies. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Cloudy overnight with showers possible.
Looking ahead: Showers possible through Saturday followed by cooler temperatures.
7am 47
8am 50
9am 60
10am 68
12pm 72
3pm 75
5pm 73
8pm 66
10pm 65
11pm 64
Sunrise: 6:48 am
Sunset: 5:32 pm