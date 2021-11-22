Wardrobe change coming, from raincoats to winter jackets

From raincoats to winter jackets, a quick turn in temperatures overnight. Increasing wind will Tuesday and Wednesday will make it feel colder. Open window weather Thursday after a chilly morning start.
Today: Cloudy skies with near seasonal temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 5 - 15 mph. Showers possible late tonight as the cold front moves through followed by tumbling temperatures.
Tuesday: Sunny and cold! Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the 50s, 60s. Breezy, NE 15-20 mph.
Looking ahead: Colder morning temperatures Wednesday then open window weather Thanksgiving.
7am 59
8am 61
9am 63
10am 66
12pm 71
3pm 73
5pm 70
8pm 62
10pm 59
11pm 58
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 5:27 pm