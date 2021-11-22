64º
Wardrobe change coming, from raincoats to winter jackets

Cloudy, mild start to the week

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

From raincoats to winter jackets, a quick turn in temperatures overnight.  Increasing wind will Tuesday and Wednesday will make it feel colder.  Open window weather Thursday after a chilly morning start.

Today:  Cloudy skies with near seasonal temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s.  Wind NW 5 - 15 mph.  Showers possible late tonight as the cold front moves through followed by tumbling temperatures.

Tuesday:  Sunny and cold!  Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s.  Afternoon highs in the 50s, 60s.  Breezy, NE 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead:  Colder morning temperatures Wednesday then open window weather Thanksgiving.

7am 59

8am 61

9am 63

10am 66

12pm 71

3pm 73

5pm 70

8pm 62

10pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise:  6:58 am

Sunset:  5:27 pm

