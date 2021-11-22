Wardrobe change coming, from raincoats to winter jackets

From raincoats to winter jackets, a quick turn in temperatures overnight. Increasing wind will Tuesday and Wednesday will make it feel colder. Open window weather Thursday after a chilly morning start.

Today: Cloudy skies with near seasonal temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 5 - 15 mph. Showers possible late tonight as the cold front moves through followed by tumbling temperatures.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold! Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the 50s, 60s. Breezy, NE 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Colder morning temperatures Wednesday then open window weather Thanksgiving.

7am 59

8am 61

9am 63

10am 66

12pm 71

3pm 73

5pm 70

8pm 62

10pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm