Georgia freezes, frost for inland Florida and a chilly breeze at the beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yep, our weather is not looking too bad weather going into the Thanksgiving weekend. Wednesday morning will be chilly. The freeze warning and frost advisories are only for a few hours just before sunrise. These are typically the coldest hours. Being the first freeze, it is not particularly impacting. The coldest temperatures (near Waycross - Alma, Georgia) and up and down US301 may see morning temperatures dip to 28-30°.

Not a hard freeze which would be long lasting to the point of killing plants, not just burning leaves.

In the normally cold spots

At 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, areas close to Middleburg to Cecil Field were already recording freezing temperatures. Along the coast, at the same time, temperatures were in the low 50s. This is classic micro meteorology. Where just a few miles can mean huge differences in temperatures.

Getting up Wednesday, will be the coldest since in February.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving will be very pleasant days, with a few clouds and milder afternoon temperatures. Mid-60s on Wednesday and near 70° Thursday.

Looking to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will bounce around as morning remain chilly, generally in the 40s inland to the 50s along area beaches. Partly cloudy skies will dominate each day, only a slight chance of a shower as a series of cold fronts roll through. Daytime highs in the 60s.