Near seasonal temperatures through Friday then cooler

Partly cloudy and pleasant for your Thanksgiving. A mild afternoon with lighter onshore flow, perfect with open window weather. Temperatures hover around seasonal averages tomorrow then turning cooler this weekend.
Today: Partly cloudy with a light northeasterly breeze. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s inland. Wind NE 5 - 10 mph. Partly cloudy skies with light patchy fog tonight.
Friday: Patchy fog with upper 40s to 50s will start the day. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. NW wind 5-15 mph.
Looking ahead: Cooler this weekend as a series of mainly dry, cold fronts move across the area. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday.
7am 44
8am 47
9am 52
10am 59
11am 63
12pm 67
3pm 70
5pm 67
8pm 60
10pm 58
11pm 57
Sunrise: 7:01 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm