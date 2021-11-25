Near seasonal temperatures through Friday then cooler

Partly cloudy and pleasant for your Thanksgiving. A mild afternoon with lighter onshore flow, perfect with open window weather. Temperatures hover around seasonal averages tomorrow then turning cooler this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy with a light northeasterly breeze. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s inland. Wind NE 5 - 10 mph. Partly cloudy skies with light patchy fog tonight.

Friday: Patchy fog with upper 40s to 50s will start the day. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. NW wind 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Cooler this weekend as a series of mainly dry, cold fronts move across the area. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday.

7am 44

8am 47

9am 52

10am 59

11am 63

12pm 67

3pm 70

5pm 67

8pm 60

10pm 58

11pm 57

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm