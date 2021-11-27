Grab a jacket, Temperatures trend below average through the weekend

Happy Saturday! We are feeling the chill this morning as inland temperatures sit in the 30s and coastal areas in the 40s.

A frost advisory continues for inland SE GA until 8 a.m. this morning. If you wake up and see any frost on your grass or car go ahead a take a picture and send it in to SnapJAX so we can share it on the show!

Throughout the day we will warm up into the low 60s with sunny skies and winds northeast 5-10 mph.

If you plan on heading downtown for the Light Boat Parade tonight you can plan for clear skies and temperatures in the 50s so bring a jacket!

Sunday will be similar in the 30s an 40s for morning lows and 60s during the afternoon. The only difference will be when you look up with more cloud cover.

The sunshine will follow us into the workweek with highs in the 60s.