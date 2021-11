51 storms in just TWO years!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yep, 51 storms in just over 18 months.

Worse, when you consider we have tracked 83 storms in just 4 years. This is crazy to think about when just in 1983 we tracked 90 storms over a decade!

30-year average has jumped from 7 per year to over 15 per year!