Frost advisory to kick start our chilly Tuesday

Work week warm up

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tuesday Morning Frost Advisory (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Tonight: Clear skies with frost possible across inland areas of NE FL and SE GA. Frost Advisory through 8am Tuesday morning. Lows will drop into the 30s inland and 40s along the coast.

Tuesday: Frost Advisory for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA through 8am. A chilly start under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 30s inland, 40s along the beaches for SE GA. NE FL will wake up to 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry with a warming trend through the week.

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

