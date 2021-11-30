63º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Weather

Temperatures in the 70s make a comeback

Warming through the rest of the week

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Wednesday Temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Talk about a beautiful Tuesday! Patchy frost possible for some inland areas tomorrow, otherwise warmer weather through the end of the week.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows dropping into the upper 30s inland and upper 40s along the coast.

Wednesday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind, light to calm.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry through the end of the week.

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter