Temperatures in the 70s make a comeback

Talk about a beautiful Tuesday! Patchy frost possible for some inland areas tomorrow, otherwise warmer weather through the end of the week.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows dropping into the upper 30s inland and upper 40s along the coast.

Wednesday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind, light to calm.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry through the end of the week.

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm