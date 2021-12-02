Great looking Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab a jacket and your sunglasses as we start off chilly, yet sunny!

Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. and other than a few high clouds, we should have wall to wall blue skies throughout the day! Sunrise temps mostly in the 40s, except 50s along area beaches. Our temperatures will warm nicely with all the sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s, except again, along area beaches where a weak sea breeze will chill temps to only the 60s.

Overall an “8″ on the Gaughan Gauge.

Rocket Launch

Down at the Cape, there will be another Falcon 9 - StarLink launch, launch time is 6:28 p.m. Should be a decent one to watch!

Weekend outlook, for December? Nice!

Sunrise Temperatures