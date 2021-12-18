Another spectacular December Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last Saturday, the afternoon high temperature reached 83° tying the previous record. Today, Saturday, we once again will be rapidly warming into the 80s with a decent shot of tying (again) the old record of 83°. Interestingly, that old record was just a few years ago, 2016. That was the same year Hurricane Matthew raced, just off the beaches, up the Coast.

Waking up to some patchy fog and very warm sunrise temperatures. Inland areas (west of Jacksonville) will start in the 50s, whereas downtown to the beaches will be in the 60s. Normal December morning lows would be in the upper 40s, that won’t be the case for another few mornings. Sunshine, with a few clouds along with southerly and southwesterly winds will pump the heat all the way to area beaches. Downtown, the high will be in the low 80s, beaches may just reach 80° before a cooler afternoon sea breeze brings those temperatures down into the low 70s. Still comfortable, yet, you might want to bring a sweatshirt/sweater/jacket if you are planning an afternoon at the beach, or head out on the town.

Ad

Sunday will be a day of transition, starting off warm with sunrise temperatures again well above normal. Mostly in the 60s. Tailgating (pre-game) will see temperatures jump to near 80° around the lunch hour. This will be about the time showers, maybe a downpour, will arrive at the the game. Do expect a shower or two during the game (game starts at 1 pm). Temperatures will begin to slide and winds will switch to a northerly direction and this will usher in a mini-nor’easter into early next week.

Bottom line, take your poncho to the game and expect the start of next week to be rough.

More on that in another article, look for it at www.news4jax.com/topic/Weather_News/

It's a "10" on the Gaughan Gauge (Saturday only)