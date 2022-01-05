Evening showers followed by brighter skies Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – My, oh my, that blast of cold air didn’t linger long did it? Nope!

This evening as winds are now strictly onshore, coastal showers are pushing towards I-95 in Duval and St. Johns counties. Typically, they don’t last that long as the energy supporting them is not there. But not this winter, with coastal water temperatures about 8°F warmer than normal, showers have more energy and so... We get wet.

These showers will move into parts of Clay and Nassau counties over the next 3-4 hours.

They aren’t a big deal, just enough to get roads slick, so, if driving, watch it out there.

Evening temperatures are about 10°F warmer than yesterday. That sounds great, but with the breezy easterly winds, not so great as evening temperatures are in the 50s.

Overnight lows will be around 50° with inland areas starting off in the 40s tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday will be generally “ok” days, with clouds, sun and even a passing shower. Daytime highs will be near 70°, even at area beaches. Winds will become, westerly, pushing milder air to area beaches..

Friday, there will be a quick chill down, highs only around 60°

Yet, the weekend bounces back and we could see an eighty degree temperature on the weather map!

Nice, and possibly the best thing going for the Jags going into their final game of this most miserable season.